Laxmi Vilas Palace to Rani Ki Vav: 5 historical places of Gujarat

Laxmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara to Rani Ki Vav in Patan stands as a tall testament to the rich heritage and history of Gujarat. by Amrita Ghosh
An Indo-Saracenic architecture, built by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad, this is still a residential palace of his descendants. The palace is 4 times bigger than Buckingham Palace
This ancient archaeological site is one of the largest and most well-preserved Harappan sites in the country which existed around 4,500 years ago
Famed for its exquisite jali windows, depicting the intertwining branches of the ‘tree of life’ it was built by Sidi Sayed in 1572, the same year that the Mughals conquered Gujarat
Built as the summer treat for the Maharaja of Kutch, this palace has its own private beach. Popular Bollywood movies like Lagaan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam were shot here
An inverted temple-shaped stepwell, built by Rani Udayamati, the architectural masterpiece can be found on the back of the 100 rupees currency note, is a must-visit when in Gujarat