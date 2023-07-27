Lifestyle

Desert Rose to Tulips: 7 flowers that grow in the Middle East

The Middle East is home to a huge variety of flowers. From the desert rose to tulips let's trace 7 flowers that grace this exotic region of the world---by Amrita Ghosh

Desert Rose

Also known as Adenium is a succulent plant with beautiful pink, red, or white flowers, commonly found in arid regions like the Arabian Peninsula

Torch Lily

It is a striking perennial flower admired for its fiery red, orange, and yellow torch-like blooms. It can be found in Middle Eastern countries with a more temperate climate

Tulips

Grace the Middle East with its vibrant colors during cooler seasons. These cultivated varieties showcase a diverse array of hues, enchanting locals and visitors alike

Desert Marigold

 A bright yellow flower that thrives in desert regions and can be seen in parts of the Middle East with a drier climate

Arabian Jasmine

A fragrant white flower widely grown in gardens and used in traditional garlands and perfumes across the Middle East

Oleander (Nerium oleander)

Thrives in the Middle East's warm and arid climate, adorning gardens and streets with its pink, white, or red blooms the enchanting flowers make it a cherished sight in the region
 

Hibiscus

This tropical flower is grown in gardens across the Middle East, and its petals are often used for herbal teas and traditional remedies

