Desert Rose to Tulips: 7 flowers that grow in the Middle East

Lifestyle
The Middle East is home to a huge variety of flowers. From the desert rose to tulips let's trace 7 flowers that grace this exotic region of the world---by Amrita Ghosh
Also known as Adenium is a succulent plant with beautiful pink, red, or white flowers, commonly found in arid regions like the Arabian Peninsula
It is a striking perennial flower admired for its fiery red, orange, and yellow torch-like blooms. It can be found in Middle Eastern countries with a more temperate climate
Grace the Middle East with its vibrant colors during cooler seasons. These cultivated varieties showcase a diverse array of hues, enchanting locals and visitors alike
A bright yellow flower that thrives in desert regions and can be seen in parts of the Middle East with a drier climate
A fragrant white flower widely grown in gardens and used in traditional garlands and perfumes across the Middle East
Thrives in the Middle East's warm and arid climate, adorning gardens and streets with its pink, white, or red blooms the enchanting flowers make it a cherished sight in the region
This tropical flower is grown in gardens across the Middle East, and its petals are often used for herbal teas and traditional remedies