7 essential tips for curly hair care during monsoon

Lifestyle
Over-washing can strip your hair of its natural oils, leaving it dry and more susceptible to frizz. Try to wash your hair only when necessary.
When detangling, do it gently and with patience. Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers to work through knots.
Apply a leave-in conditioner or a curl-defining cream to damp hair, focusing on the ends and mid-lengths. This helps seal in moisture and protect your curls from frizz.
Give your hair a break from heat styling tools during the monsoon. Embrace your natural curls and let them air dry whenever possible to avoid additional frizz.
Swap your cotton pillowcases for silk or satin ones. These materials create less friction, reducing the chances of waking up to frizzy and tangled hair.
During the monsoon, split ends can be more common due to increased humidity and environmental stress. Schedule regular trims to keep your curls in shape.
Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Nutrients like biotin, vitamins A, C, D, and E, and omega-3 fatty acids are particularly beneficial for promoting healthy hair.