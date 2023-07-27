5 ways to style a plain black top

Lifestyle
For a bold and edgy outfit, pair your black top with leather or faux leather bottoms. Whether it's leather pants, a pencil skirt, or a moto jacket, it adds a touch of rebellion.
Pairing a plain black top with black trousers or a black skirt creates an effortlessly chic monochromatic look. Add a statement belt or a subtle touch of accessories.
Create an outfit by pairing your black top with high-waisted wide-leg pants. The flowy silhouette of the pants contrasts beautifully with the simplicity of the black top.
Team your black top with your favorite pair of denim jeans. Whether you opt for skinny jeans, boyfriend jeans, or high-waisted flare denim.
Opt for a skirt with a vibrant pattern or an elegant slit for added drama. Complete the look with strappy heels and delicate jewelry to exude an air of understated glamour.