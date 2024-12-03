Lifestyle

Cholesterol to Weight gain: Side effects of late night dinner

Image credits: Getty

Cholesterol Levels

Late-night eating elevates glucose, insulin, and cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Digestive Issues

Eating late can cause digestive problems and hinder proper food digestion.

Image credits: Getty

Sleep Disruption

Late meals can contribute to sleeplessness and insomnia.

Image credits: Getty

Weight Gain

Very late dinners can lead to weight gain and increased appetite.

Image credits: Getty

Elevated Blood Pressure

Late eating can increase blood pressure and bad cholesterol.

Image credits: our own

Increased Calories

Eating after 8 pm increases calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain. Try to eat before 8 pm.

Image credits: our own

PV Sindhu's Salwar Suit Designs for Tall Girls

Alia Bhatt inspired 7 stunning saree looks you can't miss

What Do Dreams About Snakes Really Mean?

Radhika Merchant's most expensive and exquisite blouse designs