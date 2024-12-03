Cholesterol to Weight gain: Side effects of late night dinner

Lifestyle
Late-night eating elevates glucose, insulin, and cholesterol.
Eating late can cause digestive problems and hinder proper food digestion.
Late meals can contribute to sleeplessness and insomnia.
Very late dinners can lead to weight gain and increased appetite.
Late eating can increase blood pressure and bad cholesterol.
Eating after 8 pm increases calorie intake, potentially leading to weight gain. Try to eat before 8 pm.
