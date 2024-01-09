Lakshadweep: 6 captivating insights into this tropical archipelago

Lifestyle
Lakshadweep, translating to "a hundred thousand islands," is an archipelago of 36 coral islands in the Arabian Sea, southwest of India. Only ten of these islands are inhabited.
The islands boast a vibrant culture, including Arab traders, seafaring explorers, and Indian mainland settlers. This cultural blend is reflected in their language and art.
The archipelago is renowned for its biodiversity, featuring diverse marine life, coral reefs, and crystal-clear waters ideal for snorkeling and diving.
Lakshadweep is India's smallest union territory, and its administration operates under a Chief Administrator appointed by the President of India.
The cuisine showcases the essence of coastal flavors with an emphasis on seafood and rice-based dishes. Popular delicacies include Tuna fish curry and banana chips.
Skilled artisans craft unique items like coir products, shell artifacts, and intricately woven mats that reflect the cultural heritage of the region.