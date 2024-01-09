Lifestyle

Golden Retriever to German Shepherd-7 Popular Dog Breeds in 2024

Here are seven of the most favoured dog breeds in India.

Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus are small, affectionate dogs with luxurious coats. They have a friendly and outgoing personality, making them great companions for families and apartment living.

Pug

Pugs are small, affectionate dogs with a charming and playful personality. They are known for their wrinkled face, expressive eyes, and caring nature.

Labrador Retriever

Labradors are one of the most popular breeds in India. They are intelligent, loyal, and excellent family pets, often used as therapy and assistance dogs.

Golden Retriever

Like Labradors, Golden Retrievers are gentle, affectionate, and great with families and children. They are intelligent, trainable, and known for their friendly disposition.

German Shepherd

Renowned for their loyalty, intelligence, and versatility, German Shepherds are often used as police and military dogs. 

Beagle

Beagles are small to medium-sized dogs known for their curious and friendly nature. They are playful, energetic, and social dogs, making them good family companions.

Boxer

Boxers are energetic, playful, and friendly dogs. They are great with families and have a playful personality, often remaining puppy-like even as they grow older.

