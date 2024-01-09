Dilli Haat to Punjabi Bagh: 6 places to Celebrate Lohri in Delhi

Lifestyle
Known for its lively Punjabi community, Punjabi Bagh organizes grand Lohri celebrations with bonfires, traditional music, dance performances, and delicious Punjabi cuisine.
Dilli Haat is a cultural hub that hosts special Lohri events. Visitors can enjoy live performances, folk music, and dance, and indulge in authentic Punjabi food and handicrafts.
This area buzzes with excitement during Lohri with public places, clubs, and community centers organizing bonfires, cultural programs, and activities for locals and visitors.
Known for its cultural events, India Habitat Centre often arranges special Lohri celebrations featuring folk music, dance performances, and traditional Lohri delicacies.
This beautiful garden hosts Lohri events with bonfires, folk music, and dance performances. Families and friends gather here to celebrate amidst a picturesque setting.
Many farmhouses in the Chattarpur area organize private Lohri parties with bonfires, live music, and delectable Punjabi cuisine for a more intimate celebration experience.