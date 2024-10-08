Ladies, do you want to boost your fertility? 6 must-do exercises

Lifestyle
Squats exercise is considered best to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. If you have not done squats before, then you can take help from social media videos.
To increase fertility, women should do wall pushups, squats, weight lifting, best exercises in strength training. You should do strength training 3 to 4 days a week.
If you have been struggling to conceive for a long time then start the Kegel exercise. This will strengthen your pelvic floor muscles. The chances of conceiving will also increase.
Playing badminton, table tennis etc. daily increases the strength of the body and also releases good hormones. This also has a positive effect on the fertility of women.
You can stay stress free by doing classical Indian dance, hip hop etc. for 30 minutes daily. It is very important to be stress free to increase fertility.
To increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, you can do mild stretching exercises like Pilates. This will reduce your stress and improve fertility.