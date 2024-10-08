Boost fertility naturally: 6 exercises for women

Lifestyle
Squats exercise is considered best to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. If you have not done squats before, then you can take help from social media videos
To increase fertility, women should do wall pushups, squats, weight lifting, best exercises in strength training. You should do strength training 3 to 4 days a week
If you have been thinking of conceiving for a long time but have not been successful, then start Kegel exercise. This will strengthen your pelvic floor muscles
Playing badminton, table tennis etc. daily increases the strength of the body and also releases good hormones. This also has a positive effect on the fertility of women
You can stay stress free by doing classical Indian dance, hip hop etc. for 30 minutes daily. It is very important to be stress free to increase fertility
To increase blood flow to the reproductive organs, you should do mild stretching exercises like Pilates. This will reduce your stress and improve fertility