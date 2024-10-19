10 stunning Salwar suit designs inspired by Juhi Chawla

Lifestyle
If you're thinking of wearing something heavy on Karwa Chauth, you can find ready-made red sharara suits with zardozi and lace work. You can add extra lace for a heavier look.
Bored of Chikankari work? Choose a fancy silver zari work lemon sharara for a sober look. Many color options are available.
Explore a wide collection of Pakistani-style fancy salwar suits with heavy embroidery in a wide flare for a sober look.
Pakistani flares offer various long salwar suit designs. Choose a zari work kali Anarkali suit for a regal look.
For a traditional look, choose a Jaipuri-style Leheriya sharara suit with lace work and heavy embroidery patterns.
Explore various lace-work straight-cut Anarkali suit designs in fancy long suits. Pair them with churidar pajamas for a royal look.
Find Gota Patti work in flares, sleeves, necklines, and borders. Choose a Gharara salwar suit with such designs and pair it with a net dupatta.
A wide variety of ready-made designer suits are available. Choose a stunning short Kurti Sharara suit for Karwa Chauth.
Besides Anarkali, explore Nayra cut and Alia cut designs in salwar suits. Take inspiration from Juhi's suit for a heavy look.