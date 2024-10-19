Lifestyle

10 stunning Salwar suit designs inspired by Juhi Chawla

Red Sharara with Zardozi and Lace Work

If you're thinking of wearing something heavy on Karwa Chauth, you can find ready-made red sharara suits with zardozi and lace work. You can add extra lace for a heavier look.

Silver Zari Work Lemon Sharara

Bored of Chikankari work? Choose a fancy silver zari work lemon sharara for a sober look. Many color options are available.

Pakistani Long Suit Design

Explore a wide collection of Pakistani-style fancy salwar suits with heavy embroidery in a wide flare for a sober look.

Zari Work Kali Anarkali Suit

Pakistani flares offer various long salwar suit designs. Choose a zari work kali Anarkali suit for a regal look.

Leheriya Style Sharara Suit

For a traditional look, choose a Jaipuri-style Leheriya sharara suit with lace work and heavy embroidery patterns.

Straight Cut Anarkali Suit

Explore various lace-work straight-cut Anarkali suit designs in fancy long suits. Pair them with churidar pajamas for a royal look.

Gota Patti Work Gharara Suit

Find Gota Patti work in flares, sleeves, necklines, and borders. Choose a Gharara salwar suit with such designs and pair it with a net dupatta.

Short Kurti Sharara Suit

A wide variety of ready-made designer suits are available. Choose a stunning short Kurti Sharara suit for Karwa Chauth.

Heavy Work Salwar Suit Design

Besides Anarkali, explore Nayra cut and Alia cut designs in salwar suits. Take inspiration from Juhi's suit for a heavy look.

