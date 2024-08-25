Lifestyle

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is it on 26th or 27th? Know correct date

Image credits: Pixabay/Freepik

Janmastami

Janmastami is observed on Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Shraavana month

Image credits: Getty

Janmastami - Correct date

2024, Janmastami falls on 26th August followed by Dahi Haandi festival on 27th August

Image credits: Freepik

8th Avatar of Vishnu

Lord Krishna was the 8th avatar of Vishnu. He was born to Devaki and Vasudev

Image credits: Freepik

Death of Kansa

His birth aimed at killing his uncle the demon king of Mathura

Image credits: Freepik

Birth of Krishna

His father Vasudev deported him to Vrindavan and exchanged him with Nand baba of Yasodha's child

Image credits: Freepik

Significance

Janmastami is celebrated in midnight, symbolizing Krishna's divine birth

Image credits: Freepik

Celebration

Bhog is offered to Laddu Gopal or Bal Krishna

Image credits: Freepik

Elaborate Food is prepared

Makhan Misri, Panchamrit and other foods are offered to Lord Krishna

Image credits: Freepik
