Janmashtami 2024: 6 teachings of Lord Krishna

Dharma (Righteousness)

 Follow your duty and righteousness, even in difficult situations.

Selfless Action (Nishkama Karma)

Perform actions without attachment to their consequences, focusing on the process rather than the outcome.

Detachment (Vairagya)

Cultivate detachment from worldly desires and emotions, seeking inner peace and freedom.

Love and Devotion (Bhakti)

Develop love and devotion towards the divine, recognizing the ultimate reality.

Inner Peace and Equanimity (Shanti and Upeksha)

Strive for inner peace and equanimity, remaining calm amidst life's challenges.

Moksha (Liberation)

Seek spiritual liberation, freeing yourself from the cycle of birth and death by realizing your true nature.

