World's strangest village where people fall asleep suddenly

Village Kalachi in Kazakhstan

The village Kalachi in Kazakhstan experiences a weird thing where people suddenly fall asleep while walking.

Sleep for hours and days

Kalachi people can fall asleep unexpectedly, sometimes for hours or even days.

When can they fall asleep?

They can sleep while walking or working and when they wake up, they have no knowledge of when or where they fell asleep.

The reason

For years, scientists have been puzzled by this odd condition and despite intensive research, the source of this occurrence is still unknown.

The reason

Several explanations have been offered to explain the cause of this illness. Some researchers assume that a poisonous material or gas in the village is to blame.

The reason

According to another notion, the sleeping condition could be caused by an unknown pathogen. Alternatively, it could be a widespread psychological problem impacting the hamlet.

