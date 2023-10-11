Coconut Chutney to Ghee 7 things to serve with Idli-Dosa

Lifestyle
Dosa and Idli are popular South Indian dishes typically served with various accompaniments to enhance their flavor.
Dosa and Idli can be accompanied by ghee, which adds a rich and buttery flavour. It's especially delicious when drizzled over hot dosas.
A nutty and slightly spicy chutney made from roasted peanuts, chilies, and other ingredients. It provides a rich and crunchy texture.
A refreshing chutney made from fresh coriander leaves, green chilies, and other seasonings. It's bright green and packs a flavorful punch.
Made from grated coconut, green chilies, and other spices, coconut chutney provides a creamy, mildly spicy contrast to the dosa or idli.
A tangy and spicy chutney made from tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spices. It adds a zesty kick to the meal.
A flavorful and spicy lentil soup with vegetables, tamarind, and various spices. It's a staple accompaniment for both dosa and idli.
Also known as gunpowder, this is a dry chutney powder made from a mixture of ground lentils, sesame seeds, and spices. It's typically mixed with oil and used as a dip or spread.