11-Oct-2023, 03:21:43 pm

Dragon fruit to Mangosteen: 7 exotic fruits

Dragon fruit to Mangosteen are 7 exotic fruits from around the world, featuring unique flavors and appearances, like the pungent Durian and sweet, tree-grown Jabuticaba

Durian

The durian has a strong odor that people either love or find repulsive. The creamy, custard-like flesh inside has a rich, sweet flavor

Dragon Fruit

This visually striking fruit has bright pink or yellow skin with white or red flesh speckled with tiny black seeds. It has a mild flavor, fresh or used in smoothies and desserts

Rambutan

Resembling a hairy lychee, is a tropical fruit with sweet, juicy flesh. The name "rambutan" is derived from the Malay word for hairy. The fruit is similar in taste to lychee

Mangosteen

queen of fruits, mangosteen has a thick, purple rind and juicy, sweet, and slightly tangy flesh. It's prized for its delightful flavor

Jackfruit

Its fibrous flesh has a sweet, tropical flavor and is used in both savory and sweet dishes. It's often used as a meat substitute in vegetarian and vegan cuisine

Jabuticaba

Native to Brazil, jabuticaba has a grape-like appearance and a sweet, tart flavor. It's used to make jellies, wines, and liqueurs

Buddha's Hand

This citrus fruit resembles multiple yellow fingers extending from a central base, resembling a hand in a gesture of peace

