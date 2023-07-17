Koki to Aloo Tikki: 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India

Lifestyle
Koki has biscuit texture and is thin in width, making it crispy snack with onions, spices and flour. Here are the 6 popular Sindhi snacks in India.
A sweet version of koki made with whole wheat flour and sugar tastes equally good if you have a sweet tooth.
Aloo Tuk refers to fried potato pieces sprinkled with spices like red chilli powder, coriander powder and mango powder.
Chana dal with crispy papad made with maida, is flavoured with spices like cumin seeds and black pepper.
Sai Bhaji Tikki is mixed with healthy veggies like spinach, dill leaves and more. Chana dal gets used for some crunch.
Aloo Tikki in a Sindhi spread tastes almost like Punjabi aloo tikki with no bread crumbs.