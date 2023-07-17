Chocolate to Fatty Fish-7 food that will make you HAPPY

Lifestyle
Certain foods have been found to have mood-boosting properties and can contribute to a sense of happiness and well-being.
Dark chocolate releases mood-lifting endorphins. It also contains magnesium, which can help relax the body and promote a sense of calm.
Chickpeas, lentils, and beans include protein, fibre, and complex carbs. They stabilise blood sugar and boost serotonin, improving mood.
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3s, magnesium, and zinc. They boost brain health and happiness.
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can support brain health and help reduce stress.
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in folate, which is important for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood.
Probiotic-rich Greek yoghurt helps improve intestinal health. Probiotic-rich meals may improve well-being due to research linking gut health and mood.
Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon, tuna, and sardines boost mood. Omega-3s are essential for brain health and can help reduce symptoms of depression.