Chocolate to Fatty Fish-7 food that will make you HAPPY

Certain foods have been found to have mood-boosting properties and can contribute to a sense of happiness and well-being. 

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate releases mood-lifting endorphins. It also contains magnesium, which can help relax the body and promote a sense of calm.

Legumes

Chickpeas, lentils, and beans include protein, fibre, and complex carbs. They stabilise blood sugar and boost serotonin, improving mood.
 

Nuts and Seeds

Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are rich in omega-3s, magnesium, and zinc. They boost brain health and happiness.

Berries

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can support brain health and help reduce stress.
 

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are rich in folate, which is important for the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates mood.

Greek Yogurt

Probiotic-rich Greek yoghurt helps improve intestinal health. Probiotic-rich meals may improve well-being due to research linking gut health and mood.
 

Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids in salmon, tuna, and sardines boost mood. Omega-3s are essential for brain health and can help reduce symptoms of depression.

