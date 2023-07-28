Kohinoor to Hope: 7 world famous diamonds

Lifestyle
The legendary Kohinoor to the Hope Diamond and other gems like Cullinan and Regent, explore 7 world-famous diamonds with rich histories and mesmerizing beauty. by Amrita Ghosh
Mountain of Light as it is known originated in India and has been owned by various rulers and was eventually presented to Queen Victoria of Britain. It is part of the British Crown
Originating in India, earliest records show it was purchased by Tavernier who later sold it to King Louis XIV. Presently it is on display at the Smithsonian Museum in the USA
It is the largest rough diamond ever found weighing 3106 carats. The diamond originated in The Cullinan mines of South Africa and is part of the British Sovereign's sceptre
Again originating from India, this 140-carat diamond is on display at the Louvre Museum. Was worn by Louis XV, Louis XVI, Mary Antoinette, and Napolean at various occassions
Again, originating in India, this 41-carat flawless green diamond has been on display at the Green vault in Dresden castle, Germany for over 200 years now
It is a 12.03 carats blue diamond, that was discovered in South Africa in January 2014 and was sold at a Sotheby's auction in Geneva in November 2015 at $48.5 million