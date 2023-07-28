Charminar to Golconda Fort: 5 must-visit places in Andhra Pradesh

Lifestyle
Charminar to Golconda fort, stand tall bearing testimony to the regal and rich heritage of Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh in general. by Amrita Ghosh
An iconic 16th-century mosque and arch built by Quli Qutb Shah, four grand arches symbolize the city's founding and offer breathtaking views, testament to Hyderabad's rich heritage
A historic citadel known for its impressive architecture, built during the Qutb Shahi dynasty, it once housed the famous Koh-i-Noor and Hope diamonds
The Qutb Shahi Tombs are a group of majestic mausoleums dedicated to the Qutb Shahi rulers. These elegant structures showcase Persian, Indian, and Islamic architectural styles
Carved into solid sandstone, the Undavalli Caves date back to the 7th century, they display both Buddhist and Hindu influences, featuring carvings and a monolithic statue of Vishnu
A magnificent palace constructed during the reign of Nawab Vikar-ul-Umra, boasting European and Mughal architectural styles, showcases the grandeur of the Nizam era