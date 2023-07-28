Lifestyle
During the monsoon season, people often crave warm and comforting foods to counter the damp and chilly weather. Here are some popular monsoon comfort foods to enjoy.
Steamed dumplings filled with meat or vegetables, a popular comfort food in Nepalese and Tibetan cuisines.
Enjoying roasted corn on the cob with spices like chaat masala is a common monsoon street food.
Soups like chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, corn chowder, or lentil soup are perfect for warming up during the rainy season.
A simple and nourishing Indian dish made with rice, lentils, and spices, often served with ghee or yogurt.
A comforting and indulgent drink made with cocoa and milk, often topped with whipped cream or marshmallows.
Creamy Italian rice dish cooked with broth, cheese, and various ingredients like mushrooms, seafood, or vegetables.
Warm and flavorful noodle dishes like ramen, pho, or stir-fried noodles are comforting during rainy days.
Crispy and savory pastries filled with spiced potatoes and peas, commonly enjoyed with chutney or sauce.
These deep-fried fritters made with various ingredients like potatoes, onions, spinach, or paneer (Indian cottage cheese) are a popular monsoon snack.
Similar to pakoras, bhajis are Indian-style vegetable fritters often made with sliced onions or mixed vegetables.