From Manchurian to Dim Sum: 7 Chinese dishes popular in India

Vegetable or chicken Manchurian is a widely loved Indo-Chinese dish. These deep-fried dumplings made of minced vegetables or chicken are served in a tangy, spicy sauce.
A favorite street food across India, Hakka noodles are stir-fried noodles made with a mix of colorful vegetables and sauces.
Succulent pieces of chicken coated in a spicy batter and deep-fried to perfection, then tossed in a flavorful mixture.
This fiery and flavorful rice dish is cooked with Schezwan sauce, a spicy chili-garlic sauce, and mixed with assorted vegetables, giving it a distinctive taste.
These crunchy and savory rolls are made by stuffing shredded vegetables, noodles, and sometimes minced meat into thin wrappers and then deep-frying until crispy.
A popular vegetarian Chinese dish in India, it consists of mixed vegetables cooked in a tangy and slightly sweet sauce.
These delectable bite-sized dumplings come in various fillings like vegetables, chicken, prawns, or pork and are served steamed or fried.