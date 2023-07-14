Lifestyle
It is relatively easy to grow and thrives in partial shade. Regular harvesting of the leaves encourages new growth, allowing you to enjoy its therapeutic benefits.
The plant requires well-draining soil, plenty of sunlight, and minimal watering. Simply break off a leaf, extract the gel, and apply it topically for a variety of skin ailments.
It is a calming herb that is well-known for its soothing effects. It can be dried and brewed into calming tea that promotes relaxation and helps relieve anxiety and insomnia.
Harvest the flowers when they are in full bloom and hang them upside down in a cool, dark place to dry. Use dried lavender flowers in sachets or homemade skincare products.
Its vibrant orange or yellow flowers have anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties. Calendula-infused oils or creams can be applied topically to soothe skin irritations.
Also known as purple coneflower, is a beautiful flowering plant that boasts powerful immune-boosting properties. It is commonly used to prevent and reduce the severity of colds.