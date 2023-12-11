Top 10 most searched people on Google in India in 2023

Lifestyle
Kiara Advani has emerged as the top personality in India, leading the most-searched people list, as released by Google India.
Indian cricketer Shubhman Gill holds the second position on the coveted list. He impressed fans while playing for the Indian cricket team and in the IPL.
He has shown his talent in the recent ODI World Cup 2023. He was the fourth-highest run scorer in the tournament with 578 in ten matches.
Shami had an amazing run during the World Cup 2023 and emerged as the second Indian cricketer on most searched persons' list.
YouTuber Elvish Yadav, rising to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2, claimed the fifth position. Despite being a wild card entry, Elvish emerged as the winner.
Sidharth Malhotra married Kiara Advani in February. From having a dreamy wedding to sharing their affection, the two have been dishing out major couple goals time in again.
The Australian cricketer stunned everyone with his action-acked unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan during the World Cup 2023.
Retired football player, David Beckham, came to India during World Cup 2023 as UNICEF Ambassador. He also met several celebrities during his visit.
Yadav has been appointed as Indian captain in place of injured Hardik Pandya. He is only 15 runs away from becoming the first Indian batter to reach 2000 runs in T20I cricket.
The World Cup 2023 final hero for Australia, Travis Head, emerged victorious over Shami and Glenn Maxwell to clinch the prestigious ICC Player of the Month title for November 2023.