Khajuraho to Jabalpur: 7 places to visit Madhya Pradesh in February

Khajuraho's temples to Bandhavgarh's wildlife, February unveils a perfect mix of pleasant weather and enchanting experiences in Madhya Pradesh
Famous for its stunning temples adorned with erotic sculptures, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February offers mild temperatures, making it ideal time to explore
February is a great time to visit Bandhavgarh National Park. The weather is cooler, and it's an excellent time for tiger sightings
The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visit the historic Taj-ul-Masajid, explore the museums, and enjoy the serene Upper Lake
Known for its ancient Buddhist stupas and monasteries, Sanchi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February provides a comfortable climate to explore the well-preserved stupas
Gwalior is known for its imposing fort, palaces, and temples. The Gwalior Fort offers panoramic views of the city, and the Sas Bahu Temples showcase intricate architecture
Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Jabalpur is known for its Marble Rocks at Bhedaghat. Take a boat ride along the Narmada to witness the stunning marble cliffs
Often referred to as 'Queen of Satpura,' Pachmarhi is a hill station surrounded by lush greenery. February offers cool weather, making it perfect time for visiting waterfalls