Lifestyle

Khajuraho to Jabalpur: 7 places to visit Madhya Pradesh in February

Khajuraho's temples to Bandhavgarh's wildlife, February unveils a perfect mix of pleasant weather and enchanting experiences in Madhya Pradesh

Image credits: Pixabay

Khajuraho

Famous for its stunning temples adorned with erotic sculptures, Khajuraho is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February offers mild temperatures, making it ideal time to explore

Image credits: Pixabay

Bandhavgarh National Park

February is a great time to visit Bandhavgarh National Park. The weather is cooler, and it's an excellent time for tiger sightings

Image credits: Pixabay

Bhopal

The capital city of Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, has a mix of historical and modern attractions. Visit the historic Taj-ul-Masajid, explore the museums, and enjoy the serene Upper Lake

Image credits: Pixabay

Sanchi

Known for its ancient Buddhist stupas and monasteries, Sanchi is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. February provides a comfortable climate to explore the well-preserved stupas

Image credits: Pixabay

Gwalior

Gwalior is known for its imposing fort, palaces, and temples. The Gwalior Fort offers panoramic views of the city, and the Sas Bahu Temples showcase intricate architecture

Image credits: Pixabay

Jabalpur

Situated on the banks of the Narmada River, Jabalpur is known for its Marble Rocks at Bhedaghat. Take a boat ride along the Narmada to witness the stunning marble cliffs

Image credits: Pixabay

Pachmarhi

Often referred to as 'Queen of Satpura,' Pachmarhi is a hill station surrounded by lush greenery. February offers cool weather, making it perfect time for visiting waterfalls

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One