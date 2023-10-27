Lifestyle

Spice Capital to Ayurveda: 10 lesser known facts about Kerala

Kerala receives first rainfall

Kerala experiences the earliest rains in the country, usually around June 1. And in just ten days, Mumbai has its first downpour.
 

Low Population Growth

Kerala has one of the lowest population growth rates in India. The state's focus on education and empowerment, particularly of women, has contributed to smaller family sizes.

Spice Capital of India

Kerala's Malabar Coast was historically known as the "Spice Coast." The state has been a global hub for the cultivation and trade of spices like pepper, cardamom, and cloves.

Birthplace of Ayurveda

Kerala is the birthplace of Ayurveda, an ancient system of natural medicine. It's where traditional herbal treatments, therapies, and wellness practices have thrived for centuries.

Kodinhi, the Twin Town

Kodinhi, a village in Malappuram, is known as the "Twin Town." It has an unusually high rate of twin births, a phenomenon that has baffled scientists & attracted global attention.

Home to Richest Temple in World

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple's towering gold and precious stone holdings make it not just the richest temple in the world, but the wealthiest place of worship overall.
 

Land of Elephants

Kerala's elephants are a source of pride, primarily held by temples and religious institutions. Kerala's official emblem also has an elephant on it.

Kalaripayattu

Kalaripayattu, Kerala's ancient martial art, isn't just about self-defense; it's a holistic practice that encompasses physical fitness, weaponry, and healing techniques.

Art of Snake Boat Racing

These long, slender boats are powered by over a hundred oarsmen, creating an adrenaline-pumping experience for both participants and spectators.

Education Hub

Kerala boasts one of India's highest literacy rates, and Keralites hold education in high regard. The state is home to prestigious educational institutions.

