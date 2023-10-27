Spice Capital to Ayurveda: 10 lesser known facts about Kerala

Lifestyle
Kerala experiences the earliest rains in the country, usually around June 1. And in just ten days, Mumbai has its first downpour.
Kerala has one of the lowest population growth rates in India. The state's focus on education and empowerment, particularly of women, has contributed to smaller family sizes.
Kerala's Malabar Coast was historically known as the "Spice Coast." The state has been a global hub for the cultivation and trade of spices like pepper, cardamom, and cloves.
Kerala is the birthplace of Ayurveda, an ancient system of natural medicine. It's where traditional herbal treatments, therapies, and wellness practices have thrived for centuries.
Kodinhi, a village in Malappuram, is known as the "Twin Town." It has an unusually high rate of twin births, a phenomenon that has baffled scientists & attracted global attention.
The Padmanabhaswamy Temple's towering gold and precious stone holdings make it not just the richest temple in the world, but the wealthiest place of worship overall.
Kerala's elephants are a source of pride, primarily held by temples and religious institutions. Kerala's official emblem also has an elephant on it.
Kalaripayattu, Kerala's ancient martial art, isn't just about self-defense; it's a holistic practice that encompasses physical fitness, weaponry, and healing techniques.
These long, slender boats are powered by over a hundred oarsmen, creating an adrenaline-pumping experience for both participants and spectators.
Kerala boasts one of India's highest literacy rates, and Keralites hold education in high regard. The state is home to prestigious educational institutions.