Jaipur to Auli: 8 places to visit in Winter

Jaipur to Auli are 8 places to visit in Autumn, each offering distinct experiences, from Jaipur's historical charm to Auli's serene meadows, and more

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar

Autumn in Munnar offers pleasant weather and the chance to witness the vibrant flowering of Neelakurinji plants, which occurs once every 12 years

Image credits: Instagram

Jaipur

The Pink City of India, Jaipur, is a fantastic destination in autumn. The weather is more comfortable than the scorching summer, and you can explore the historical forts, palaces

Image credits: Pixabay

Ooty

Ooty is often called the "Queen of Hill Stations" and is known for its picturesque gardens, pleasant climate, and the Nilgiri Mountain Railway

Image credits: Pixabay

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is a picturesque hill station known for its pristine ski slopes. In autumn, you can enjoy pleasant weather, and the meadows come alive with colorful wildflowers

Image credits: Pixabay

Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra

Located in the Western Ghats, Mahabaleshwar is known for its strawberry farms, lush forests, and beautiful viewpoints. Autumn brings clear skies and mild temperatures

Image credits: Pixabay

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is a serene hill station in the Western Ghats with beautiful lakes and lush greenery. Autumn offers a cool and pleasant climate for hiking

Image credits: Pixabay

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

The Rann of Kutch comes to life with the Rann Utsav, a cultural festival celebrating the region's rich heritage. The cool weather is perfect for exploring the white salt desert

Image credits: Pixabay

Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh

Often referred to as the "Queen of Satpura," Pachmarhi is a hill station with stunning waterfalls, caves, and lush forests. Autumn is a great time to explore the region

Image credits: Pixabay
