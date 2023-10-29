Kerala Day 2023: 10 reasons why Malayalis seek job in Gulf countries

Lifestyle
The primary reason Malayalis migrate to the Gulf is the promise of better economic prospects. Gulf countries offer higher salaries and tax-free income.
The Gulf region has a consistent demand for skilled and unskilled labor across various sectors, particularly in construction, healthcare, and IT.
Gulf-based Malayalis contribute significantly to Kerala's economy through remittances. Money sent home supports families, invests in education, and boosts the state's development.
Malayalis are known for their education and versatility. They are proficient in fields like engineering, healthcare, and hospitality.
Gulf countries share cultural and historical ties with Kerala, making it relatively easier for Malayalis to adapt to the work environment and lifestyle there.
Gulf nations are often considered safe places to work, attracting Malayalis who seek employment abroad without concerns about personal safety.
The Gulf offers opportunities for career advancement and professional development, which entices Malayalis to work there and gain valuable experience.
Many Malayalis are fluent in English, a common language of business in the Gulf, facilitating communication and job acquisition.
Malayalis working in the Gulf prioritize the well-being of their families, as the income they send home ensures a better quality of life for their loved ones in Kerala.