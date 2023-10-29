Lifestyle

Kerala Day 2023: 10 reasons why Malayalis seek job in Gulf countries

Economic Opportunities

The primary reason Malayalis migrate to the Gulf is the promise of better economic prospects. Gulf countries offer higher salaries and tax-free income.

Job Availability

The Gulf region has a consistent demand for skilled and unskilled labor across various sectors, particularly in construction, healthcare, and IT.

Remittances

Gulf-based Malayalis contribute significantly to Kerala's economy through remittances. Money sent home supports families, invests in education, and boosts the state's development.

Diverse Skillsets

Malayalis are known for their education and versatility. They are proficient in fields like engineering, healthcare, and hospitality.

Cultural Similarities

Gulf countries share cultural and historical ties with Kerala, making it relatively easier for Malayalis to adapt to the work environment and lifestyle there.

Security

Gulf nations are often considered safe places to work, attracting Malayalis who seek employment abroad without concerns about personal safety.

Career Growth

The Gulf offers opportunities for career advancement and professional development, which entices Malayalis to work there and gain valuable experience.

Language Advantage

Many Malayalis are fluent in English, a common language of business in the Gulf, facilitating communication and job acquisition.

Tax Benefits

The tax-free income in Gulf countries allows Malayalis to save more money, contributing to their decision to work there.

Family Welfare

Malayalis working in the Gulf prioritize the well-being of their families, as the income they send home ensures a better quality of life for their loved ones in Kerala.

