Rottweiler to Pit Bull-7 Dog breeds banned in India

Here are seven dog breeds that have reportedly faced restrictions or bans in India.

Japanese Tosa

A large and powerful breed, the Japanese Tosa is among the banned breeds in India.

Dogue de Bordeaux (French Mastiff)

This breed, known for its muscular build and protective instincts, has faced restrictions in some areas.

Bullmastiff

Due to their size and protective nature, Bullmastiffs have been subject to restrictions in some places.

Dogo Argentino

Known for their strength and hunting abilities, Dogo Argentinos have been restricted in several locations.

American Bulldog

This breed is powerful and robust, which has led to restrictions in certain regions.

Rottweiler

Rottweilers, known for their strength and protective instincts, have faced restrictions in some areas due to concerns about their behaviour.

Pit Bull Terrier

This breed is often restricted due to its muscular build and perceived aggressive tendencies.

