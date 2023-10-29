Lifestyle

6 ways to avoid body odor naturally at home

Body odor

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic. Dilute it with water and apply a few drops to your underarms

Aloe vera

Apply aloe vera gel to your underarms. It has soothing and antibacterial properties.

Apple Cider Vinegar

 Dabbing a mixture of water and apple cider vinegar under your arms can reduce odor.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil has natural antibacterial properties. You can apply a thin layer to your underarms as a natural deodorant.

Tomato juice

Tomato juice can help reduce body odor. Apply it to your underarms for about 15 minutes, then rinse it off with water.

Lemon juice

 Lemon juice is acidic and acts as a natural antibacterial agent. You can apply lemon juice to your underarms to help control odor

