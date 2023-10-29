Kerala Day 2023: 5 famous palaces in Kerala you must visit

Lifestyle
The Hill Palace is Kerala's largest archaeological musem situated in Tripunithura near Kochi. It was the residence of the Cochin Maharajas.
Located in Thuckalay, Kanyakumari district (Tamil Nadu, near the Kerala border), this wooden palace was the former seat of the Travancore rulers.
This historic palace, located in the Mattancherry neighborhood of KochiMattancherry Palace, is renowned for its exquisite Kerala mural paintings depicting Hindu epics. It was gifted by the Portuguese to the Cochin Raja.
Situated near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha district, this palace showcases a typical Keralite architectural style. It houses the famous Gajendra Moksha mural, an ornate thulabharam balance, and a beautifully landscaped garden.