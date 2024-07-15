Kerala: 7 offbeat places to visit during monsoon with family

Lifestyle
Here are 7 offbeat places to consider visiting.
Muzhappilangad Beach in Kannur is unusual during monsoon. A rare drive-in beach in India, it provides a unique monsoon experience with roaring surf and spectacular sky.
Athirapally Falls, a notable Kerala waterfall, situated near Thrissur. The monsoon-capped waterfall is bordered by forest. Amazing view, less crowded than elsewhere.
A hidden treasure in Perumbavoor, Paniyeli Poru is a Periyar Riverside. Its gorgeous scenery, gentle cascades, and rocky terrain are perfect for monsoon picnics and photography.
Meadows, pine trees, and hazy valleys make Vagamon a peaceful Western Ghats hill station. The monsoon makes this area a beautiful paradise for hikes and relaxation.
Palakkad's tiger reserve is famous for its biodiversity and tranquilly. Wildlife is easier to detect on misty slopes during monsoon.
Thenmala, India's first planned eco-tourism resort, is located in the Kollam district and offers natural trails and adventure sports.
Kochi's first model tourism hamlet, Kumbalangi, depicts traditional village life among backwaters and mangroves. This fishing town is tranquil during the monsoon.