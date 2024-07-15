Lifestyle

Kerala: 7 offbeat places to visit during monsoon with family

Here are 7 offbeat places to consider visiting.

Image credits: Pixabay

Muzhappilangad Beach

Muzhappilangad Beach in Kannur is unusual during monsoon. A rare drive-in beach in India, it provides a unique monsoon experience with roaring surf and spectacular sky.

Image credits: freepik

Athirapally Falls

Athirapally Falls, a notable Kerala waterfall, situated near Thrissur. The monsoon-capped waterfall is bordered by forest. Amazing view, less crowded than elsewhere.

Image credits: Getty

Paniyeli Poru

A hidden treasure in Perumbavoor, Paniyeli Poru is a Periyar Riverside. Its gorgeous scenery, gentle cascades, and rocky terrain are perfect for monsoon picnics and photography.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Vagamon

Meadows, pine trees, and hazy valleys make Vagamon a peaceful Western Ghats hill station. The monsoon makes this area a beautiful paradise for hikes and relaxation.

Image credits: Facebook

Parambikulam Tiger Reserve

Palakkad's tiger reserve is famous for its biodiversity and tranquilly. Wildlife is easier to detect on misty slopes during monsoon.

Image credits: Pixabay

Thenmala

Thenmala, India's first planned eco-tourism resort, is located in the Kollam district and offers natural trails and adventure sports. 

Image credits: Pixabay

Kumbalangi

Kochi's first model tourism hamlet, Kumbalangi, depicts traditional village life among backwaters and mangroves. This fishing town is tranquil during the monsoon.

Image credits: Pixabay
