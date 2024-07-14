Kerala: Munnar to Alleppy; 7 places you MUST visit this Monsoon

Lifestyle
Kerala is a stunning destination filled with lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and rich culture. Here are seven must-visit places to explore this monsoon
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a breathtaking hill station renowned for its sprawling tea plantations. The cool climate, lush hills is ideal
Varkala is renowned for its stunning cliffs, pristine beaches. With laid-back vibe, it’s a perfect spot for sunbathing, swimming, enjoying the breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea
The capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, is home to historical sites and beautiful temples, including the famous Padmanabhaswamy Temple
Famous for its picturesque backwaters, Alleppey invites you to explore its scenic canals on a houseboat. Surrounded by lush greenery and paddy fields, it's the perfect spot
Wayanad is a hidden gem known for its lush forests and wildlife sanctuaries. Adventure enthusiasts can trek to the Edakkal Caves or visit the stunning waterfalls
Situated on the banks of Vembanad Lake, Kumarakom is famous for its tranquil backwaters and bird sanctuary. It's an excellent spot for birdwatching
A vibrant blend of history and modernity, Kochi boasts stunning colonial architecture and bustling markets. Don’t miss the iconic Chinese fishing nets