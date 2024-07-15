Lifestyle

Gold investment: 7 items to buy this festival season

Here are seven gold goods that are popular throughout festival seasons.

Gold Jewelry

This includes earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings. Gold jewellery is a timeless gift and a popular purchase during festivals.

Gold-themed Clothing and Accessories

During festivals, clothing and accessories with gold embellishments or embroidery are popular for men and women.

Gold Coins

Many people purchase gold coins during festivals as a form of investment or as auspicious gifts. These coins often feature festive designs or religious motifs.

Gold Bars

Similar to gold coins, gold bars are also purchased as an investment. They come in various weights and are valued based on the current market price of gold.

Gold Idols

In some cultures, gold idols of deities or auspicious symbols are bought during festivals for worship or as gifts.

Gold-plated Home Decor

Items such as gold-plated vases, picture frames, or cutlery sets add a touch of elegance to home decor during festive seasons.

Gold Watches

Luxury gold watches make for extravagant festival gifts. They combine functionality with the timeless appeal of gold.

