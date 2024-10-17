Lifestyle

Keerthy Suresh stuns in Black saree

Star Actress

Keerthy Suresh, daughter of famous Tamil cinema actress Menaka, rose to become a leading actress.

Perseverance

Despite initial setbacks, her perseverance led to success.

Leading Lady

Paired with top heroes like Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay, Vishal, and Nani, Keerthy is also keen on female-centric films.

Mahanati

'Mahanati', the biopic of Savitri, earned Keerthy Suresh a National Award.

Box Office Challenges

While her subsequent female-led films haven't performed as well, she continues to act opposite leading heroes.

'Theri' Remake

Keerthy Suresh is now in Bollywood, starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the 'Theri' remake.

Viral Photos

Keerthy's recent photos in a black saree have become a sensation.

