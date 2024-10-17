Keerthy Suresh stuns in Black saree

Lifestyle
Keerthy Suresh, daughter of famous Tamil cinema actress Menaka, rose to become a leading actress.
Despite initial setbacks, her perseverance led to success.
Paired with top heroes like Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay, Vishal, and Nani, Keerthy is also keen on female-centric films.
'Mahanati', the biopic of Savitri, earned Keerthy Suresh a National Award.
While her subsequent female-led films haven't performed as well, she continues to act opposite leading heroes.
Keerthy Suresh is now in Bollywood, starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the 'Theri' remake.
Keerthy's recent photos in a black saree have become a sensation.