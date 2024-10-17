Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Red saree significance; 8 beautiful designs

Significance of Red Saree

The red saree symbolizes love and devotion, representing the deep bond between husband and wife. It embodies good fortune, confidence, and energy

Red Sequin Saree

Sequin and shimmer sarees are trending. Choose a similar saree, available under 6000

Net Saree

For those who prefer light and stylish sarees, a red net saree is the best option. Embroidery and pearl work add to its charm

Banarasi Silk Saree

The rich look of a Banarasi saree makes it perfect for special occasions like Karwa Chauth. The red color with golden zari work gives it a royal touch

Patchwork Saree

Patchwork design on a red saree offers a traditional yet trendy look, perfect for your Karwa Chauth celebrations

Georgette Saree

A plain georgette red saree looks elegant. Border work complements the saree. Recreate this look for Karwa Chauth

Chiffon Red Saree

The light and flowy texture of chiffon makes it comfortable to wear. Perfect for a Karwa Chauth party or dinner

Kanjeevaram Saree

The South Indian Kanjeevaram saree, with its heavy border and traditional design, is ideal for festivals. The red and gold combination makes it special

