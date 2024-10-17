Lifestyle

8 Most Haunted Places in India

Image credits: our own

Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan

Entry is restricted after sunset, even for the Archaeological Survey of India, due to widespread belief in hauntings.

Image credits: our own

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

Disappearances have been reported since 1825. Paranormal activity deters people from entering.

Image credits: our own

Dow Hill, Kurseong, West Bengal

Victoria Boys' High School and Dow Hill Girls' School are believed to be haunted.

Image credits: our own

Dumas Beach, Gujarat

The black sand beach is linked to mysteries and ghost sightings at night.

Image credits: our own

Jatinga, Assam

Birds mysteriously fall to their deaths on new moon nights in a specific area during September and October.

Image credits: our own

Lambi Dehar Mines

Spirits of deceased miners are believed to haunt this former limestone mine, with screams and strange sounds reported at night.

Image credits: our own

Agrasen ki Baoli, New Delhi

Locals believe this architectural marvel is haunted by lurking shadows and demonic entities.

Image credits: our own

D'Souza Chawl, Mumbai

A female spirit is said to roam here, following people at night and vanishing at sunrise.

Image credits: our own
Find Next One