Lifestyle

5 Makeup Products for a Radiant Karwa Chauth Glow

Karwa Chauth Makeup Essentials

You don't need a lot of makeup products to look your best on Karwa Chauth. A few basic makeup products can enhance your beauty.

1. Primer

After cleansing, moisturize and apply primer for a balanced makeup look. Lakme primer is available for approximately ₹149.

2. Concealer Foundation

Insight's foundation and concealer provides a matte finish, hiding blemishes. Choose a shade matching your skin tone for around ₹275.

3. Blush & Highlight Palette

Get a blush and highlighter palette for a pinkish glow. Apply blush matching your outfit, then highlight cheekbones and nose tip.

4. Kajal

Start your eye makeup with kajal. This waterproof kajal enhances your eyes for ₹199. You can also add eyeliner.

5. Mascara

Enhance your eyelashes with Maybelline mascara for Rs 266. Apply artificial lashes before mascara if desired.

Find Next One