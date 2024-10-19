Lifestyle
You don't need a lot of makeup products to look your best on Karwa Chauth. A few basic makeup products can enhance your beauty.
After cleansing, moisturize and apply primer for a balanced makeup look. Lakme primer is available for approximately ₹149.
Insight's foundation and concealer provides a matte finish, hiding blemishes. Choose a shade matching your skin tone for around ₹275.
Get a blush and highlighter palette for a pinkish glow. Apply blush matching your outfit, then highlight cheekbones and nose tip.
Start your eye makeup with kajal. This waterproof kajal enhances your eyes for ₹199. You can also add eyeliner.
Enhance your eyelashes with Maybelline mascara for Rs 266. Apply artificial lashes before mascara if desired.