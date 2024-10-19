Lifestyle
Diwali 2024: Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31st. Avoid these actions to prevent incurring Goddess Lakshmi's displeasure.
Refrain from wearing black during Diwali Puja. This color symbolizes negativity and should be avoided during auspicious occasions.
Offer gifts to visitors on Diwali. Sending them away empty-handed may displease Goddess Lakshmi.
Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol on Diwali, as Ganesha and Saraswati are also worshipped alongside Lakshmi.
Couples should observe celibacy on Diwali night. Disregarding this tradition may lead to future problems.
Avoid anger and disrespect on Diwali, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi doesn't reside in homes filled with anger.
Refrain from harboring negative thoughts on this sacred day. Doing so may anger Goddess Lakshmi and bring misfortune.