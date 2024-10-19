Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 6 practices to avoid for prosperity

When is Diwali 2024?

Diwali 2024: Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31st. Avoid these actions to prevent incurring Goddess Lakshmi's displeasure.

1. Avoid wearing black clothes

Refrain from wearing black during Diwali Puja. This color symbolizes negativity and should be avoided during auspicious occasions.

2. Don't send anyone away empty-handed

Offer gifts to visitors on Diwali. Sending them away empty-handed may displease Goddess Lakshmi.

3. Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol

Refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol on Diwali, as Ganesha and Saraswati are also worshipped alongside Lakshmi.

4. Observe celibacy

Couples should observe celibacy on Diwali night. Disregarding this tradition may lead to future problems.

5. Don't get angry with anyone

Avoid anger and disrespect on Diwali, as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi doesn't reside in homes filled with anger.

6. Avoid negative thoughts

Refrain from harboring negative thoughts on this sacred day. Doing so may anger Goddess Lakshmi and bring misfortune.

