Why do doctors wear green in the operating room? Here’s the science!

Ever wondered why surgeons wear green or blue during surgery? It's not fashion, but science.
Green aids surgeons' vision, mental calmness, and performance. Learn the science behind it.
Green, the opposite of red, provides visual relief, allowing for better focus during surgery.
Green scrubs enhance contrast with blood, aiding in identifying small veins and cells.
Green reduces the afterimage of red, maintaining clear vision during prolonged procedures.
Green's calming effect helps surgeons stay focused and composed during operations.
Green and blue symbolize cleanliness, fostering trust in hygiene during surgery.
Green minimizes the glare from bright operating room lights, improving performance.
Green enhances visibility of cues and signals, improving team coordination during surgery.