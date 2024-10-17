Karwa Chauth 2024: Mantras for puja, rituals, significance

Lifestyle
Karwa Chauth is on October 20th, Wednesday. Reciting specific mantras during the fast is believed to enhance the blessings
Recite this mantra after bathing on Karwa Chauth morning: Mam saubhagya putrapautraadi susthir shri praaptaye Karak Chaturthi vratam karishye
During the Ganesha Puja, recite: Ganesh Shiva Skanda Gauryaadyawahit devatabhyo Namah
Following Ganesha Puja, during Shiva Puja, recite: Namah Shivaya Sarvaya Saubhagyam Santati Shubham. Prayachch bhakti yuktanam naarinam Haravallabhe
While exchanging Karwas, recite: Karak Kshirsanpurna Toyapurnamathapi va. Dadami Ratyasanjuntam Chiranjivatu me Pati