Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Mantras for puja, rituals, significance

When is Karwa Chauth 2024?

Karwa Chauth is on October 20th, Wednesday. Reciting specific mantras during the fast is believed to enhance the blessings

Mantra for Taking the Karwa Chauth Vow

Recite this mantra after bathing on Karwa Chauth morning: Mam saubhagya putrapautraadi susthir shri praaptaye Karak Chaturthi vratam karishye

Mantra for Lord Ganesha Puja

During the Ganesha Puja, recite: Ganesh Shiva Skanda Gauryaadyawahit devatabhyo Namah

Mantra for Lord Shiva Puja

Following Ganesha Puja, during Shiva Puja, recite: Namah Shivaya Sarvaya Saubhagyam Santati Shubham. Prayachch bhakti yuktanam naarinam Haravallabhe

Mantra during Karwa Exchange

While exchanging Karwas, recite: Karak Kshirsanpurna Toyapurnamathapi va. Dadami Ratyasanjuntam Chiranjivatu me Pati

Find Next One