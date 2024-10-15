Karwa Chauth 2024: 8 rajwadi bangle designs for festival

Lifestyle
Enhance your hand's beauty this Karwa Chauth with exquisite Rajwadi bangles. Adorned with gold, diamonds, pearls, and meenakari, these bangles will give you a royal look
This heavy Kundan and antique bangle design is very classy and royal. Adorn your hands with this bangle for a regal Karwa Chauth look
This gold Rajwadi bangle was traditionally made with gold, diamonds, and pearls, worn by Rajasthan royalty
This antique Rajputi bangle design was a symbol of royalty. Enhance your hands' beauty this Karwa Chauth
A Rajwadi bangle is incomplete without pearl work. Your bangle collection must include such pearl work bangles
This Meenakari and pearl work bangle is the pride of Rajput women. Wear it as a bangle or set it with other bangles
This heavy Nag work Kada gives a very elegant and royal look. Carry it with all kinds of suits and sarees on Karwa Chauth
The Nag and AD work in this Rajwadi Kada enhances its beauty. It will look great with glass bangles on Karwa Chauth
This brass Rajwadi Kada or bangle design will look great on your fair wrists