Karwa Chauth 2024: 8 rajwadi bangle designs for festival

See these latest Rajwadi bangle designs

Enhance your hand's beauty this Karwa Chauth with exquisite Rajwadi bangles. Adorned with gold, diamonds, pearls, and meenakari, these bangles will give you a royal look

Heavy Kundan Antique Bangle Design

This heavy Kundan and antique bangle design is very classy and royal. Adorn your hands with this bangle for a regal Karwa Chauth look

3-in-1 Golden Heavy Rajputi Bangle

This gold Rajwadi bangle was traditionally made with gold, diamonds, and pearls, worn by Rajasthan royalty

Antique Rajputi Bangle Design

This antique Rajputi bangle design was a symbol of royalty. Enhance your hands' beauty this Karwa Chauth

Antique Heavy Pearl Rajwadi Kada

A Rajwadi bangle is incomplete without pearl work. Your bangle collection must include such pearl work bangles

Meenakari Rajwadi Bangle Design

This Meenakari and pearl work bangle is the pride of Rajput women. Wear it as a bangle or set it with other bangles

Nag Work Heavy Rajputi Bangle

This heavy Nag work Kada gives a very elegant and royal look. Carry it with all kinds of suits and sarees on Karwa Chauth

AD Rajwadi Kada Design

The Nag and AD work in this Rajwadi Kada enhances its beauty. It will look great with glass bangles on Karwa Chauth

Antique Brass Kada

This brass Rajwadi Kada or bangle design will look great on your fair wrists

