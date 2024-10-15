Chanakya Niti: Avoid marrying these 6 types of women

Lifestyle
Chanakya's practical advice proves fruitful in life. Chanakya advised against marrying a woman who lies for selfish reasons
Chanakya said that even if a woman is beautiful but rude to you or others, she should not be brought into your life. Such women can disgrace the family in society
Even if people today disagree with this policy of Chanakya, he believes that marrying a woman who doesn't know household chores can also cause suffering
Chanakya emphasized that for the prosperity and happiness of the family, one should never marry a beautiful but less intelligent woman
Women who live in their ego can never carry the family along. According to Chanakya, such women should be kept at a distance
Girls who have been raised in a bad environment, according to Chanakya, should not be included in life, otherwise, the happiness of the family can be destroyed