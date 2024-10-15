Health

Lower bad cholesterol naturally: Vegetarian diet solutions

Lowering cholesterol requires careful attention to diet. Learn about vegetarian foods to include in your diet to lower bad cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Spinach

Fiber-rich spinach can help lower cholesterol when included in your diet.

Image credits: Getty

Carrots

Carrots, rich in fiber and beta-carotene, help remove bad cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Avocado

Avocado, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats, helps lower cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Legumes

Legumes, containing fiber, can help lower cholesterol levels.

Image credits: Getty

Garlic

Regular garlic consumption can help lower bad cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts

Nuts like almonds and walnuts, with healthy fats, can lower cholesterol.

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.

Image credits: Getty
