Lower bad cholesterol naturally: Vegetarian diet solutions

Lowering cholesterol requires careful attention to diet. Learn about vegetarian foods to include in your diet to lower bad cholesterol.
Fiber-rich spinach can help lower cholesterol when included in your diet.
Carrots, rich in fiber and beta-carotene, help remove bad cholesterol.
Avocado, rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats, helps lower cholesterol.
Legumes, containing fiber, can help lower cholesterol levels.
Regular garlic consumption can help lower bad cholesterol.
Nuts like almonds and walnuts, with healthy fats, can lower cholesterol.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making dietary changes.