Eat THESE Calcium-rich foods for stronger bones

Leafy greens spinach and kale, sesame seeds, almonds, and fish like salmon and sardines are rich in calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that support bone health.
Broccoli, beans, cauliflower, spinach, sweet potato, potato, celery, and carrots contain calcium and magnesium. Good for bones.
Milk, cheese, and other dairy products contain calcium. One cup of milk typically contains 300 mg of calcium. This is equivalent to yogurt or cheese.
Almond, soy, and oat milk contain plant-based calcium.
Tofu (soybean curd) made from calcium sulfate is rich in calcium. One cup of tofu contains 250 mg of calcium.
Fish like sardines and salmon are high in calcium.
Edamame beans are a type of soybean. They are high in calcium. One cup of cooked edamame beans contains 100 mg of calcium.
Fresh and dried figs are high in calcium. Five dried figs contain about 100 mg of calcium.
Dry fruits and sesame seeds are high in calcium. Therefore, eating dry fruits strengthens bones.