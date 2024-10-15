Lifestyle

Eat THESE Calcium-rich foods for stronger bones

Foods for Strong Bones

Leafy greens spinach and kale, sesame seeds, almonds, and fish like salmon and sardines are rich in calcium, vitamin D, and other nutrients that support bone health.

1. Calcium in Green Vegetables

Broccoli, beans, cauliflower, spinach, sweet potato, potato, celery, and carrots contain calcium and magnesium. Good for bones.

2. Dairy Products

Milk, cheese, and other dairy products contain calcium. One cup of milk typically contains 300 mg of calcium. This is equivalent to yogurt or cheese.

3. Plant-based Milk

Almond, soy, and oat milk contain plant-based calcium.

4. Tofu

Tofu (soybean curd) made from calcium sulfate is rich in calcium. One cup of tofu contains 250 mg of calcium.

5. Bony Fish

Fish like sardines and salmon are high in calcium.

6. Edamame Beans

Edamame beans are a type of soybean. They are high in calcium. One cup of cooked edamame beans contains 100 mg of calcium.

7. Figs

Fresh and dried figs are high in calcium. Five dried figs contain about 100 mg of calcium.

8. Dry Fruits, Sesame Seeds

Dry fruits and sesame seeds are high in calcium. Therefore, eating dry fruits strengthens bones.

