5 Blouse designs to avoid with Banarasi saree

Lifestyle
Certain blouse designs can be a fashion blunder when paired with a Banarasi saree. Learn about the designs that can spoil the traditional look of the saree.
Corset blouses are figure-hugging and do not look good with Banarasi sarees. They do not match the design and thick border of Banarasi sarees.
Net or sheer blouses are transparent in a way that can reduce the majestic look of a Banarasi saree. These blouses are light and western-looking. They don't go well with Banarasi.
Spaghetti strap blouses look mismatched with the thick border and heavy embroidery of Banarasi sarees. This blouse gives an awkward and unbalanced look with the saree.
Crop-top blouses offer a modern, youthful look that clashes with the traditional elegance of Banarasi sarees, diminishing their grace.
The style of off-shoulder blouses with Banarasi sarees can spoil the traditional look. It is good for modern and western style but does not go well with Banarasi.