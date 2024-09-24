Lifestyle
Women try to hide their arms by wearing full sleeves outfits for thick arms, while they do not need to be hidden, but rather styled properly.
Choose the option of transparent or lace sleeves for the sleeves of the outfit. Your arms are visible in this, but create an illusion of being thin. So create an optical illusion.
3/4 sleeves are also the best way to style thick arms. Your arms will get a slimmer effect. Try wearing 3/4 sleeves in everything from shirts to blouses and kurtas.
Focus on accessories to keep people's attention away from your arms. Style a wide statement neckpiece so that you notice the accessories. Experiment with the neckline as well.
Don't hesitate to wear sleeveless, instead of thin strappy upperwear, wear wide strappy. It will balance your upper look. The focus will be more on the neckline than the arms.