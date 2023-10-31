Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 foods to avoid eating a day before fasting

Karwa Chauth 2023: For Karwa Chauth, avoid salty, spicy, fried, and acidic foods, caffeine, processed foods, and pungent ingredients to ensure a more comfortable fasting experience

Citrus Fruits

They can be too acidic and cause gastric issues; opt for milder fruits

Onions and Garlic

These pungent foods can cause discomfort during the fast

Processed Foods

They may be high in preservatives and can be hard on the stomach

Caffeine

Coffee and tea can dehydrate the body; opt for herbal teas

Fried Foods

These can lead to bloating and discomfort while fasting

Spicy Foods

Spices can cause digestive discomfort and acidity

Salt

High salt intake leads to thirst and dehydration during the fast

