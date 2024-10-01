6 Eye makeup mistakes to avoid for stunning eyes

Lifestyle
Always use a primer before applying eye makeup. If you don't apply primer, patches may appear in your eye makeup, which looks very bad.
Often girls close their eyes while applying eyeliner which is the biggest mistake of eye makeup. You should apply eyeliner with your eyes open.
If you are using artificial lashes, be sure to trim them before applying them. If you don't, your eye makeup will look bad and messy.
Highlight the eyes well every day, for this it is important to keep the brushes clean every day. If you do not keep the brushes clean, you may get an eye infection.
While applying mascara to the eyelashes, take light mascara on the brush. If you apply too much mascara, the eyelashes will look sticky and dirty.
Instead of using dark or bright colors while applying eyeliner on the eyes, use natural eyeshadow. This will make you look younger.
Buying waterproof mascara greatly reduces the chances of it spreading. You can avoid eye makeup mistakes and enhance the look of your eyes by keeping a few things in mind.