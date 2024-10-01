Lifestyle

6 Eye makeup mistakes to avoid for stunning eyes

Primer before eye makeup

Always use a primer before applying eye makeup. If you don't apply primer, patches may appear in your eye makeup, which looks very bad.

Apply eyeliner with eyes open

Often girls close their eyes while applying eyeliner which is the biggest mistake of eye makeup. You should apply eyeliner with your eyes open.

Trim eyelashes

If you are using artificial lashes, be sure to trim them before applying them. If you don't, your eye makeup will look bad and messy.

Maintain makeup brush hygiene

Highlight the eyes well every day, for this it is important to keep the brushes clean every day. If you do not keep the brushes clean, you may get an eye infection.

Apply light mascara on the brush

While applying mascara to the eyelashes, take light mascara on the brush. If you apply too much mascara, the eyelashes will look sticky and dirty.

Use natural eyeshadow

Instead of using dark or bright colors while applying eyeliner on the eyes, use natural eyeshadow. This will make you look younger.

Buy waterproof mascara

Buying waterproof mascara greatly reduces the chances of it spreading. You can avoid eye makeup mistakes and enhance the look of your eyes by keeping a few things in mind.

