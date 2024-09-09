Lifestyle

Karnataka: 7 waterfalls to visit in Karnataka THIS September

Karnataka is home to some of India's most stunning waterfalls, offering nature lovers a perfect blend of adventure and tranquility. Here are 7 waterfalls you MUST visit

Jog Falls

Jog Falls, India's second-highest plunge waterfall, cascades 830 feet in the Western Ghats. Created by the Sharavathi River, it's a breathtaking natural wonder

Abbey Falls

Located near Coorg, Abbey Falls is a popular tourist attraction nestled amidst coffee plantations. The gushing waters create a picturesque setting, especially during monsoon

Shivanasamudra Falls

One of the oldest hydroelectric stations in India, Shivanasamudra Falls is formed by the Kaveri River splitting into two cascades

Irupu Falls

Tucked in the Brahmagiri Range, Irupu Falls is a sacred spot with religious significance. A popular destination for trekkers, its pristine beauty is amplified during monsoons

Gokak Falls

Gokak Falls resembles Niagara Falls, as the Ghataprabha River tumbles over a sandstone cliff. The reddish rocks and surrounding greenery offer a dramatic contrast

Unchalli Falls

Also known as Lushington Falls, Unchalli Falls drops 380 feet into a deep valley, hidden amidst thick forests. Its raw and untamed beauty makes it one of Karnataka's lesser-known

Sathodi Falls

Located near Yellapur, Sathodi Falls is an offbeat gem surrounded by dense forests. Its cascading waters form a small pool below, creating a peaceful environment

